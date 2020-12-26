Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Intellicheck posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 million, a PE ratio of -258.25 and a beta of 2.16. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

