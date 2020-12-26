Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intel is benefiting from solid uptake of 5G networking solutions, higher modem sales and Optane bit growth. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry. Intel has raised 2020 guidance, anticipating momentum for 10 nanometer (nm) mobile processors used in consumer notebook PCs, to continue in the fourth quarter, led by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online trends. However, anticipated decline in PC total addressable market, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Notably, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, sluggish data center demand across enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance. Also, unfavorable product mix is a headwind, at least in the near term.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.81.

INTC stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

