Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $99.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several research firms have commented on ITGR. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 48.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Integer by 398.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.62. 84,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

