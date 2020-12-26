Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $931.77 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $851.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
