Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $931.77 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $851.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.