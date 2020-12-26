Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $485,865.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $485,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 30.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

