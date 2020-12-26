Insider Selling: MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Sells 35,021 Shares of Stock

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.45. MTBC, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MTBC, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MTBC by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MTBC in the second quarter valued at $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.