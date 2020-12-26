Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Sells $15,772.50 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $15,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WATT opened at $2.06 on Friday. Energous Co. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

