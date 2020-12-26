Insider Buying: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.10.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.