Insider Buying: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Purchases $250,000.00 in Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $78.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. Research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.