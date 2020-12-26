Insider Buying: Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY) Insider Acquires £34,800 in Stock

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY) insider Anne Ewing purchased 20,000 shares of Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).
Shares of LON CHRY opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 176 ($2.30).
Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment Co. Ltd. (CHRY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment Co. Ltd. (CHRY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.