Insider Buying: BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BGY stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.