Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) versus Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Head-To-Head Review

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Inozyme Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $219.75 million 72.73 -$886.12 million ($8.11) -16.96 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inozyme Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -222.19% -65.96% -31.38% Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1 6 11 0 2.56 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $152.65, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Inozyme Pharma has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.34%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of patients with AHP; lumasiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1, or PH1; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as collaboration with Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to advance RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of coronavirus infection, including COVID-19. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize investigational ribonucleic acid interference therapeutics for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease, as well as Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to develop and commercialize RNAi therapeutics. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

