Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 34 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.