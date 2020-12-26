Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

