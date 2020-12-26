Injective Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.52 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00016642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $63.73 million and $24.52 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00130511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00208788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00644324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00058158 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,863,790 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.