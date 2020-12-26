IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.61.

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

