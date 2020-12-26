ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Hits $369,973.08

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $369,973.08 and $35,598.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000262 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 355.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,684,856 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

