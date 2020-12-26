Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ideanomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of IDEX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $542.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.15.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ideanomics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

