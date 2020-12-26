IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,535. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $187.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

