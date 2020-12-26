Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $59.14 million and approximately $77,461.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00671221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00163608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00097995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00061410 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

