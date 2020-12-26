HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $29.11 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, EXX and Allcoin. HyperCash has a total market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00665519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00163756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00351401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00095900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00059682 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,952,502 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Binance, Cryptopia, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, Allcoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

