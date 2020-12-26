Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Lowered by Longbow Research

Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of H opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 74,265 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

