H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRUFF. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

