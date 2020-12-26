HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) stock opened at €82.10 ($96.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a one year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.41 and its 200 day moving average is €83.94.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

