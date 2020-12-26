Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 502,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

