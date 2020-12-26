Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.56.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.77 on Friday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

