Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSKA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

