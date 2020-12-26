Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

HRTX opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

