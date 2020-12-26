Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.
HRTX opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
