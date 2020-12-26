Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 108.9% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 279.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 169.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

