HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,297.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,486.11 or 0.99954525 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,892,532 coins and its circulating supply is 259,757,382 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

