Hempco Food and Fiber (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) Trading Down 3.6%

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

About Hempco Food and Fiber (OTCMKTS:HMPPF)

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.