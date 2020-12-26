Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Get Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE HBP opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. Helix BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.