Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

