Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTLD. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.