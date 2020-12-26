Head to Head Survey: VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VivoPower International and Genie Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.79 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Genie Energy $315.29 million 0.64 $4.18 million N/A N/A

Genie Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and Genie Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Genie Energy 4.14% 23.17% 9.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VivoPower International and Genie Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genie Energy beats VivoPower International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; and solar panel manufacturing, and solar installation design and project management activities. In addition, it holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel, as well as owns an interest in a contracted drilling services operation. Genie Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

