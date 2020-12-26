Head to Head Review: First State Financial (OTCMKTS:FSTF) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First State Financial (OTCMKTS:FSTF) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First State Financial and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First State Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Busey has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than First State Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First State Financial and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First State Financial N/A N/A N/A First Busey 22.18% 8.62% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of First State Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First State Financial and First Busey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First State Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Busey $472.65 million 2.47 $102.95 million $2.15 9.96

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than First State Financial.

Volatility & Risk

First State Financial has a beta of -10.27, indicating that its stock price is 1,127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Busey beats First State Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First State Financial

First State Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the west central region of Florida. The company primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans. Its deposit products consist of certificates of deposit, checking and other demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's lending portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, and real estate loans, including commercial loans collateralized by real estate. It also provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security payments, night depository, and travelers' checks, as well as offers banking by mail and Internet, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 61 banking centers in Illinois; 13 in Missouri; five in southwest Florida; and one in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

