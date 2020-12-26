Head-To-Head Contrast: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) versus Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

This table compares CSG Systems International and Subaye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 6.91% 21.52% 6.78% Subaye N/A N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaye has a beta of -4.45, suggesting that its stock price is 545% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Subaye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.49 $82.77 million $3.04 14.86 Subaye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Subaye.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CSG Systems International and Subaye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Subaye 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.10%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Subaye.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Subaye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Subaye on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and e-mail messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Subaye

Subaye, Inc. provides online business services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers bundled cloud product that uses Internet-based computing, storage, and connectivity technology to deliver various services to small-to-medium sized enterprises. It markets its products through direct sales and third party agencies. The company was formerly known as MyStarU.com, Inc. and changed its name to Subaye, Inc. in October 2009. Subaye, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.