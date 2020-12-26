Head-To-Head Analysis: Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) vs. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Auxly Cannabis Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 20.33 -$77.30 million N/A N/A

Redpoint Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Redpoint Bio and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.63%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Redpoint Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -45.60% -28.22%

About Redpoint Bio

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

