HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Stock Price Up 12.2%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s stock price rose 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,872,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 446,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

HCHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get HC2 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 197,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,777.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 1,062,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $119,464.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.