Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $817.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.