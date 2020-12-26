GXChain Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $8.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001333 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000376 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 897.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,854,761 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

