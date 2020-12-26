GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

GRWG stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.97 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

