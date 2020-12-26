Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.78 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and $15.52 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001781 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, TradeOgre and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000150 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,098,600 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex, Coinall, LBank, TradeOgre, Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

