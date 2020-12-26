Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.54

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.54 and traded as high as $120.40. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 688,806 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £617.60 million and a PE ratio of -45.12.

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

