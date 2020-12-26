Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,059 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $68,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 609,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 527.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.67 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

