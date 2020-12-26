Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 36,897 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $73,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,602,000 after acquiring an additional 647,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,167 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,880,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,751,000 after acquiring an additional 348,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.