Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 30,740 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.26% of Cerner worth $56,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 698,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cerner by 3,781.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after buying an additional 541,304 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

