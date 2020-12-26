Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $78,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $351.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.08 and a 200 day moving average of $375.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

