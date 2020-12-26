Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,727,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,443,000 after buying an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $234.46 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

