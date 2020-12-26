Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,598 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,218,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $101,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

